Support the news

Rather Than Clashing, Warren And Sanders Stand Together In Democratic Debate

July 31, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., embrace after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN on July 30 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., embrace after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN on July 30 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Anyone expecting to see the two New England senators running for president go after one another in the second round of Democratic debates last night instead saw near unity.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stood next to one another fending off attacks from more moderate Democrats in the first round of the second set of debates.

To size up what the second round of debates could mean for Warren and Sanders, Tufts University political science professor Jeff Berry joined WBUR's Morning Edition.

This segment airs on July 31, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news