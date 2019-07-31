Rather Than Clashing, Warren And Sanders Stand Together In Democratic Debate

Anyone expecting to see the two New England senators running for president go after one another in the second round of Democratic debates last night instead saw near unity.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stood next to one another fending off attacks from more moderate Democrats in the first round of the second set of debates.

To size up what the second round of debates could mean for Warren and Sanders, Tufts University political science professor Jeff Berry joined WBUR's Morning Edition.