What The Boston Calling Verdict Means For Mayor Walsh04:20
August 08, 2019
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh in November 2018 (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says he's surprised and disappointed by guilty verdicts in the Boston Calling federal extortion trial.

Walsh has been charged with non wrongdoing, but was a major character in the trial of his two aides.

UMass Boston political science professor Paul Watanabe joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the implications of the verdicts or the mayor.

This segment aired on August 8, 2019.

