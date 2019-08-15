President Trump holds a political rally in New Hampshire on Thursday night, marking his first campaign appearance in the state since 2016.

Trump returns to the very same arena in Manchester where, on the eve of the 2016 general election, he spoke to an estimated crowd of nearly 12,000 people.

A very large question looms now: What will he reception be at this affair, after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio and after a spade of tough criticism in recent days in which several of the Democrats running for president have labeled him a racist and white supremacist?

Three Republican voters from New Hampshire joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share their thoughts on the president: a middle school biology teacher, a University of New Hampshire professor and the former chair of the New Hampshire Republican state committee.

The audio attached to this post is an extended version of the Morning Edition version aired on August 15, 2019.