Kennedy Considering Primary Challenge To Sen. Markey

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is already facing two primary challengers in his re-election bid next year — and he could soon be facing a third.

That third challenger could be Congressman Joe Kennedy III.

A Democratic official who chose to remain nameless tells The New York Times that Kennedy is weighing it and could decide soon.

James Pindell, political reporter from The Boston Globe, is part of a team that also wrote about this over the weekend. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.