A Year After Merrimack Valley Explosions, Lawrence Mayor Says Community Is Still Repairing
People in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence are marking one year ago today when over-pressurized natural gas lines owned by Columbia Gas sparked a series of explosions and fires.
A Lawrence man was killed and more than 130 buildings were destroyed or damaged.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the work left to be done for the city to fully recover.
This segment aired on September 13, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
