The first woman to serve on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has died.

Ruth Abrams graduated from Radcliffe and Harvard Law School, and was appointed to the court by Gov. Michael Dukakis in 1977. She served until 2000.

Abrams died last week at 88.

Margaret Marshall, the first woman to serve as chief justice of the state Supreme Judicial Court, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to reflect on Abrams' legacy.