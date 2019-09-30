WBUR News
Sox Win Final Game, But Season Is A Letdown05:34Play
The Red Sox ended their 2019 season Sunday with a walk-off win at Fenway Park.
The Sox ended the season with an 84-78 record, well out of a playoff spot just one year after winning the World Series.
For a look at what went wrong — and what to look for in the offseason — Boston Globe Red Sox beat reporter Alex Speier joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on September 30, 2019.
