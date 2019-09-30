Support the news

Sox Win Final Game, But Season Is A Letdown05:34
September 30, 2019
First base coach Tom Goodwin (82) hugs Xander Bogaerts after Bogaerts' RBI single during the seventh inning of the game. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
The Red Sox ended their 2019 season Sunday with a walk-off win at Fenway Park.

The Sox ended the season with an 84-78 record, well out of a playoff spot just one year after winning the World Series.

For a look at what went wrong — and what to look for in the offseason — Boston Globe Red Sox beat reporter Alex Speier joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on September 30, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

