Rep. Jim McGovern Discusses House Impeachment Resolution06:55
October 30, 2019
Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chair of the bipartisan Congressional Executive Commission on China (CECC), listens during a congressional hearing to examine developments in Hong Kong, Sept. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote tomorrow on a resolution to move forward with impeachment inquiries against President Trump.

The resolution by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would authorize the House Judiciary Committee to continue ongoing investigations into the Trump administration — and ultimately, bring articles of impeachment to the House floor.

Congressman Jim McGovern, chair of the House Rules Committee, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share more insight on the impeachment proceedings.

This segment aired on October 30, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

