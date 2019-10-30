The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote tomorrow on a resolution to move forward with impeachment inquiries against President Trump.

The resolution by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would authorize the House Judiciary Committee to continue ongoing investigations into the Trump administration — and ultimately, bring articles of impeachment to the House floor.

Congressman Jim McGovern, chair of the House Rules Committee, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share more insight on the impeachment proceedings.