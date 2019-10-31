WBUR News
A Harvard Law Prof. Explains The Significance Of The Impeachment Probe's Next Phase07:08Play
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote Thursday on a resolution that moves its impeachment probe against President Trump into a new phase.
The vote could clear the way for articles of impeachment against the president for allegedly withholding aid from Ukraine unless that country investigated Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's family.
For a look at the significance of the move, Harvard law professor and constitutional expert Lawrence Tribe joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on October 31, 2019.
