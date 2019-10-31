Support the news

A Harvard Law Prof. Explains The Significance Of The Impeachment Probe's Next Phase07:08
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 31, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Capitol is seen at dawn on the morning after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the House of Representatives will vote on a resolution to affirm the impeachment investigation, (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
The Capitol is seen at dawn on the morning after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the House of Representatives will vote on a resolution to affirm the impeachment investigation, (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote Thursday on a resolution that moves its impeachment probe against President Trump into a new phase.

The vote could clear the way for articles of impeachment against the president for allegedly withholding aid from Ukraine unless that country investigated Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's family.

For a look at the significance of the move, Harvard law professor and constitutional expert Lawrence Tribe joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on October 31, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news