The MBTA's oversight board is considering major financing investments to reshape commuter rail lines.

The board voted in favor of a sweeping resolution to overhaul the commuter rail Monday.

"The board embraced a notion that the commuter rail system needs to transform itself," Chairman Joe Aiello said Monday. "This has happened in other parts of the world, and we're looking to learn from what they have done."

Among the changes under consideration are electrifying commuter rail lines and more frequent service.

Jared Johnson, director of Boston-based transportation advocacy group Transit Matters, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss improvements he wants to see in the commuter rail.