MIT Study: Energy-Efficient Cars, Public Transportation Are Best Options For Traffic And The Planet

New research from MIT lays out a vision for sustainable transportation in Massachusetts cities.

The study highlights the wider use of energy-efficient cars and public transportation as ways to protect the environment and reduce traffic congestion. But the authors note there are technical and logistical obstacles — along with our love of owning cars — to making those changes happen.

Joanna Moody, research program manager at MIT's Energy Initiative and an author on the study, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.