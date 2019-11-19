Support the news

MIT Study: Energy-Efficient Cars, Public Transportation Are Best Options For Traffic And The Planet

November 19, 2019
Morning traffic heading north on I-93 in Dorchester. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
New research from MIT lays out a vision for sustainable transportation in Massachusetts cities.

The study highlights the wider use of energy-efficient cars and public transportation as ways to protect the environment and reduce traffic congestion. But the authors note there are technical and logistical obstacles — along with our love of owning cars — to making those changes happen.

Joanna Moody, research program manager at MIT's Energy Initiative and an author on the study, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on November 19, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

