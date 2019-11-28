'The Thanksgiving Myth': Author Calls For Americans To Re-Think History Of Holiday

As children, we all learned about how European settlers from Plymouth Colony shared a peaceful meal with Native Americans to mark the first Thanksgiving — a bright spot in an otherwise dark history of strife between the two peoples.

But Native Americans and those who delve into their history say that tale glosses over the true story of those events and the real history of native people.

David Silverman, author of "This Land Is Their Land: The Wampanoag Indians, Plymouth Colony, and the Troubled History of Thanksgiving," joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about why we need to re-think how we view Thanksgiving.