Today's Weather: Snow Will Fall Through Late Morning Or Early Afternoon

The snow is still falling as most Bostonians leave for work this morning, with a winter storm lingering over the region. The good news is that the storm is in its final hours.

Snow will fall at various rates this morning before ending this afternoon. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

The snow is very banded, meaning that some areas have light snow and great visibility, while other areas are seeing snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour until the bandmoves away. There could be areas that see over 4 inches this morning before the storm moves into the Gulf Of Maine this afternoon.

I think the snow will end by 9 a.m. west of Route 495, but may take all the way until early afternoon as you get to the coast, including Boston, Cape Ann and the South Shore. Over the Cape and the Islands, the colder air should wrap into the area, so any mixed precipitation this morning would change to snow before ending.

Snow will wind down late this morning and early afternoon as a storm moves east. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

As the storm continues to wrap up in the Gulf of Maine, it will throw moisture into eastern Maine and there will be significant snowfall for that area.

For us, it's just cold weather for the next several days, as skies begin to clear this evening. Then, we're looking at several days of partly to mostly sunny skies but temperatures will be more conducive to January than early December.

Tuesday: Morning snow, heavy in spots. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows 22-29.

Wednesday: Clouds and sunshine. Highs 35-40.

Thursday: Bright and sunny with some clouds. Below average. Highs 35-40.

Friday: Sunshine, some clouds. Chilly. Highs 37-42.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. Highs approaching 36.

Sunday: Sunshine. Highs near 40.