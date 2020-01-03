Members of Massachusetts' Congressional delegation are warning of a possible war in Iran following the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran General Qassem Soleimani.

Congressman Joe Kennedy said the U.S. should not have gone to war with Iraq 17 years ago, and it should not go to war with Iran now.

Congressman Seth Moulton said President Trump's actions could create more terrorists and said the administration needs to detail its strategy to Congress.