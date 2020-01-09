Today, the U.S. House is scheduled to vote on requiring President Trump to seek Congressional approval before pursuing any military action in Iran.

The vote comes a day after President Trump said it appears the situation in the Middle East is deescalating, one week after a U.S. attack that killed Iran Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the vote.