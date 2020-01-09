WBUR News
Rep. Clark Says War Powers Vote Is Meant To Check Presidential Power And Prevent Conflict
Today, the U.S. House is scheduled to vote on requiring President Trump to seek Congressional approval before pursuing any military action in Iran.
The vote comes a day after President Trump said it appears the situation in the Middle East is deescalating, one week after a U.S. attack that killed Iran Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the vote.
This segment aired on January 9, 2020.
