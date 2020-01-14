Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora's job could be in jeopardy.

On Monday, Cora was identified by Major League Baseball as one of the ring leaders of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme in 2017, when he was the team's coach. The Astros won the World Series that year.

The league held off punishing Cora because it is investigating allegations that he illegally stole other teams' signs with the Sox in 2018 — when the won the World Series.

Steve Buckley, a columnist for The Athletic, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.