WBUR Analysts Look At Impeachment And The Presidential Race

January 28, 2020
As the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump enters its second week, WBUR's Bob Oakes sat down with Democrat Michael Curry, former president of Boston's NAACP, and former Republican Gov. Jane Swift to discuss the many uncertainties in the Senate and in the presidential race.

This segment aired on January 28, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

