As the impeachment trial of President Trump moves Wednesday into a question and answer phase, the next major question the U.S. Senate faces is whether to call any witnesses.

Democrats on Capitol Hill say apparent revelations in a yet-to-be-published book by former National Security Adviser John Bolton raise questions that must be addressed before the vote on removing Trump from office.

Many Republicans counter that it's too late to start examining new allegations and that witnesses would just delay the process.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about what's ahead in the trial.