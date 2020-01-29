Support the news

Rep. Clark: 'We Don't Know The Last Chapter' Of The Impeachment Trial06:28
January 29, 2020
Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, , Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)
As the impeachment trial of President Trump moves Wednesday into a question and answer phase, the next major question the U.S. Senate faces is whether to call any witnesses.

Democrats on Capitol Hill say apparent revelations in a yet-to-be-published book by former National Security Adviser John Bolton raise questions that must be addressed before the vote on removing Trump from office.

Many Republicans counter that it's too late to start examining new allegations and that witnesses would just delay the process.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about what's ahead in the trial.

This segment aired on January 29, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

