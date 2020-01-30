With less than two weeks to go until the first-in-the-nation primary, Bob Oakes sat down with three Democratic voters in New Hampshire — two of which say they have finally decided who to vote for.

They are: Eva Castillo, an immigrant rights advocate from Manchester; state Sen. Melanie Levesque of Brookline, New Hampshire and Al Cantor, a self-employed consultant to nonprofits who lives in Concord.

Despite Sen. Bernie Sanders' surge in the polls in New Hampshire and nationally, none say they are committed to vote for him. Listen to find out who they have their eye on and how they're feeling about Democratic prospects as we head into primary season.