WBUR Analysts Discuss Trouble With Reporting Results At Iowa Caucuses
In the wake of the chaotic and as-yet inconclusive Iowa caucuses, WBUR's Bob Oakes sits down with our political analysts — Democrat Michael Curry, former president of the Massachusetts NAACP, and Republican Jane Swift, former governor — to hash out what happened and what it might mean for the presidential race going forward.
This segment aired on February 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a freelance political producer at WBUR, focusing on the long road to November 2020.
