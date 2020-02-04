Support the news

WBUR Analysts Discuss Trouble With Reporting Results At Iowa Caucuses

February 04, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

In the wake of the chaotic and as-yet inconclusive Iowa caucuses, WBUR's Bob Oakes sits down with our political analysts — Democrat Michael Curry, former president of the Massachusetts NAACP, and Republican Jane Swift, former governor — to hash out what happened and what it might mean for the presidential race going forward.

This segment aired on February 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a freelance political producer at WBUR, focusing on the long road to November 2020.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news