As President Trump gave his State of the Union address Tuesday night, the partisan divide was clear.

Republicans applauded when Trump said he has worked hard to make America stronger since he took office, and Democrats have been critical of the speech.

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton tweeted that he left the address after the president started talking about what he's done for the military.

Rep. Moulton joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk more about why.