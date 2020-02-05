Pete Buttigieg holds a narrow lead in Iowa in the competition for state delegates — with still just partial results, now two days after the caucus.

Bernie Sanders, who leads in the popular vote count at the moment, is narrowly behind, with Elizabeth Warren trailing back a ways in third.

To discuss how those partial results factor in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary race, Tufts University political science professor joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.