Support the news

What The Iowa Caucus Results Mean For New Hampshire04:08
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 05, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Pete Buttigieg holds a narrow lead in Iowa in the competition for state delegates — with still just partial results, now two days after the caucus.

Bernie Sanders, who leads in the popular vote count at the moment, is narrowly behind, with Elizabeth Warren trailing back a ways in third.

To discuss how those partial results factor in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary race, Tufts University political science professor joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on February 5, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news