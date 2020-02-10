Over the past year, WBUR's Morning Edition has convened several groups of New Hampshire voters to discuss the 2020 presidential race and the issues: one Republican, one Democrat and one undeclared voter.

On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, we invited several of our Democratic and independent voters to our studios in downtown Manchester.

We sat down with Democrats Eva Castillo, of Manchester, and Al Cantor, of Concord, along with independent voters Elizabeth Sides, of Hopkinton, and Sheridan Brown, of Grantham.