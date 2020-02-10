WBUR News
Support the news
Why This Democratic N.H. Holdout Says She's Made Up Her Mind08:18Play
Over the past year, WBUR's Morning Edition has convened several groups of New Hampshire voters to discuss the 2020 presidential race and the issues: one Republican, one Democrat and one undeclared voter.
On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, we invited several of our Democratic and independent voters to our studios in downtown Manchester.
We sat down with Democrats Eva Castillo, of Manchester, and Al Cantor, of Concord, along with independent voters Elizabeth Sides, of Hopkinton, and Sheridan Brown, of Grantham.
This segment aired on February 10, 2020.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a freelance political producer at WBUR, focusing on the long road to November 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news