Catholics hoping to see their church put aside the centuries old expectation of celibacy for priests will have to wait.

Pope Francis on Wednesday responded to calls for ordaining married men in an under-resourced part of the world.

In a papal letter, Francis side-stepped the appeal from bishops in the Amazon. Instead, he's asking for prayer and appealing for more missionaries in that region.

Richard Gaillardetz, chair of the theology department at Boston College and author of two books on Pope Francis, joined Morning Edition to discuss.