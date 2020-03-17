Financial markets plummeted Monday, even as the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near zero — effectively committing hundreds of billions of dollars in a failed attempt to calm financial markets.

In Congress, the House awaits a Senate vote on the coronavirus stimulus package that would grant some relief to American workers and businesses.

And across the country, Americans are being encouraged — in some cases ordered — to stay home.

For Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III, who is challenging incumbent Democrat Sen. Ed Markey, the coronavirus pandemic has caused him to suspend campaigning — although he says he isn't interested in quitting the race.

Kennedy tells WBUR his top priority now is the health of his constituents and working to restore confidence in the federal government. He says the "longer we go without acting aggressively" the "worse" things are going to get — and he's floating a series of policy ideas to fill the coming void. Listen here.