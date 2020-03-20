Barney Frank: A Canceled 2020 Convention Won't Hinder The Democratic Process

With Joe Biden's nomination all but assured and the coronavirus pandemic casting a thick fog of uncertainty over the coming months, the Democratic Primary — which gripped the nation just two weeks ago — feels increasingly like news from a bygone era.

So one might wonder, given the tight restrictions on group activities that are the new norm here in America: what will become of the Democratic National Convention, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Milwaukee in July?

WBUR spoke with former Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank, who co-chairs the Democratic National Convention Rules Committee, to see how the party might go about the nomination process in the age of COVID-19 — and the implications of a canceled convention.