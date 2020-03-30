WBUR News
Boston Globe Columnist Bob Ryan On Our Current World Without Sports03:32Play
For millions of people around the country, sports serve as a welcome distraction from the news and troubles of the day.
But the coronavirus outbreak has brought the sports world to a standstill, with all major American leagues suspending or delaying their seasons.
The crisis could leave Boston sports fans without the Red Sox at Fenway Park this spring or playoff runs by the Bruins or Celtics this summer. It may even hurt the business of Boston sports down the road.
Boston Globe sports columnist Bob Ryan joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about this new, sports-free world.
This segment aired on March 30, 2020.
Khari Thompson Field Producer, Morning Edition
Khari Thompson is the field producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.
