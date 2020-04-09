Support the news

Sunrise Movement Co-Founder On Bernie Sanders' Exit, And What's Next05:19
April 09, 2020
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, admitting the path to victory was “virtually impossible” and effectively handing Joe Biden the democratic nomination.

Nevertheless, Sanders said he will opt to remain on the primary ballot, in an effort to collect "as many delegates as possible" in order to “exert significant influence over the party platform and functions” at this summer’s the Democratic Convention.

Varshini Prakash is co-founder and executive director of the Sunrise Movement and a Bernie Sanders surrogate in Massachusetts. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss Sanders' profound influence on Democratic politics and the way forward for his legions of devoted supporters.

This segment aired on April 9, 2020.

