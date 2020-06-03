WBUR News
In Boston, there were a few tense moments on Tuesday night, but no violence or major confrontations following a huge demonstration for black rights that began in Franklin Park.
WBUR's Max Larkin was among those on hand to track the rally and protesters on their paths throughout the city. He joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk.
This segment aired on June 3, 2020.
Max Larkin Reporter, Edify
Max Larkin is a multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical.
