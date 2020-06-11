An easterly wind kept the coastline a little cooler yesterday, but this morning we are finding the humidity levels have increased. It's starting to get a bit uncomfortable.

Clouds will keep temperatures from reaching higher than 80 degrees this afternoon, although with the humidity it will feel warmer. Since the middle of May, Boston has had less than half an inch of precipitation, the driest mid-May to mid-June on record since 1914.

It's obvious, we definitely need rain. Although a cold front is going to slowly approach the area late tonight and tomorrow, don't expect widespread precipitation, just scattered showers. If you are fortunate enough to see a shower, there could be a heavy downpour. Most of us will see less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation – certainly nothing that's going to alleviate burned out lawns and struggling seedlings in the veggie garden.

Tomorrow features a somewhat drier air mass moving into the area throughout the day. There will be a blend of clouds and sunshine, and temperatures will reach the low to middle 80s. I would consider this a good beach day.

Saturday is also a really nice day, with low humidity and temperatures near 80. There are questions in the weather forecast for Sunday as there's some disagreement in exactly how the atmosphere is going to unfold. There will be more cloudiness and it will be cooler. Whether or not we see any showers is still up in the air.

There are some signs of building heat late next week toward Father's Day weekend, but of course, looking over a week away is just a very rough outlook.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Thursday: More clouds and muggy, with a change of a shower. Highs 78-83.

Thursday night: Clouds and muggier. Lows 60-66. Late night showers possible.

Friday: Clouds and sun. Turning less humid during the day. Highs 80-85. Cooler south coast.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Warm with highs near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. May shower. Highs around 71.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Risk of a shower. Highs around 72.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, maybe a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.