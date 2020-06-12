WBUR News
Restaurants And Bars In Massachusetts Fight To Stay In Business
Restaurants in Massachusetts can now serve at tables outside, but it’s a drop in the bucket compared to full service. As for bars, their relegation to the final phase of reopening could spell permanent shutdown.
Bob Luz is president and chief executive officer of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the outlook for restaurants and a strategy bars are now undertaking in an attempt to open sooner than you'd think.
This segment airs on June 12, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
