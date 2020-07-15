The Massachusetts House of Representatives could begin drafting a new bill aimed at reforming police practices this week.

This comes after the state Senate passed its own bill Monday that would officially ban chokeholds and limit qualified immunity for officers.

The catch? The Legislature only has until the end of the month to turn the bill into law.

Christopher Hendricks, a state representative for Massachusetts District 11 who serves on the House Judiciary Committee that will review the bill, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the upcoming House debate.