WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Mass. Black And Latino Caucus Chair Says Police Did Give Input On Reform Bill04:33
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 22, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Massachusetts House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on a massive new police reform bill.

The House legislation maintains several elements from the Senate bill that passed last week – including bans on chokeholds and creating police certification programs.

Some police chiefs across the Commonwealth are calling the legislation a political reaction to national events, and say it doesn't take public safety into account.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke to Rep. Carlos González, chair of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. González says police did have input.

This segment aired on July 22, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news