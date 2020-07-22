The Massachusetts House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on a massive new police reform bill.

The House legislation maintains several elements from the Senate bill that passed last week – including bans on chokeholds and creating police certification programs.

Some police chiefs across the Commonwealth are calling the legislation a political reaction to national events, and say it doesn't take public safety into account.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke to Rep. Carlos González, chair of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. González says police did have input.