It's Opening Night For The Red Sox, In A Shorter Pandemic Season04:21Play
Tonight at Fenway Park, the Red Sox begin their pandemic-shortened season as they play the Baltimore Orioles.
After finishing last year with an 84-78 record — 19 games behind the Yankees — how are things looking now for the Sox?
WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by Boston Globe sports columnist Chad Finn to discuss.
This segment aired on July 24, 2020.
