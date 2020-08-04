Two Veteran Massachusetts Congressmen Are Fighting For Their Political Careers

Two of the high-profile races in Massachusetts this election season involve insurgent challenges against longtime establishment Democrats.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III is running against incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, who has served for more than 40 years in Congress; Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is gunning for the seat of Springfield Rep. Richard Neal, one of the most powerful Democrats in Washington.

With just a month to go until the Massachusetts state primary, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes sat down with two political analysts — Democrat Michael Curry, former president of Boston's NAACP, and Republican Jane Swift, former governor of Massachusetts — to discuss the dynamics at play in both races.