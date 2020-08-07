WBUR News
Progressive Strategists Say COVID-19 Presents An Opportunity To Reshape The Democratic Narrative
The coronavirus pandemic has created a unique opportunity for progressives to craft a powerful new political narrative with broad appeal — one that could unite and energize formerly divided parts of the American electorate.
That’s according to the co-authors of a newly published essay, Rebuilding After COVID-19: Equality, Equity, And A Strong Social Safety Net, which can be found in the recently published progressive anthology "Turnout! Mobilizing Voters In An Emergency."
Wilnelia Rivera is a political consultant who played a key role in the election of Ayanna Pressley to the house in 2018. Katherine Adam is a Boston-based communication strategist and former communications director for state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz.
WBUR's Bob Oakes spoke recently with the co-authors about why they see COVID-19 as an opportunity to bring the country together amidst a new understanding of our society's interdependent nature and the need to overhaul America's frayed social safety net.
