3 Massachusetts Voters Of Color On The Markey-Kennedy Race For U.S. Senate

Ahead of Tuesday night's final debate between Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy III, who are locked in a tight race for the U.S. Senate, WBUR's Bob Oakes sat down with three voters of color to discuss the candidates.

Mark Conrad, a former police officer and former head of the Massachusetts Patrol Board, is a Markey supporter from Milton.

Jasmine Naylor, a health care executive and entrepreneur, is a Kennedy supporter living in Springfield.

Lianne Hughes-Odom, an instructional transformation coach in the Boston Public School system and an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston, is still on the fence.