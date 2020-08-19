How Police Union Embezzlement, Including A $83,000 Theft In Somerville, Affects Public Trust

In early March, after a quick two-witness trial, Somerville police officer Shaun Clark was convicted of stealing more than $83,000 from the police union. He was the union's treasurer. By a remote hearing a month later, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clark, 42, was sentenced to two years probation. He remains a Somerville police officer — on unpaid leave — as the city moves toward firing him. Clark’s theft and conviction remained fairly quiet outside the police department. News of the theft made a local blog, which didn’t name a suspect. Clark's name was listed among the more than 100 grand jury indictments announced by the Middlesex district attorney’s office in May 2019, but the office’s release mentioned nothing about the scope of his theft or his position as a police officer. The specifics of Clark’s crime came to light only recently when it was disclosed in records WBUR received from the Middlesex DA’s office. The records make up the office’s “Brady list” and include more than 100 current and former law enforcement officers who prosecutors believe may be unreliable witnesses in court because of their past conduct, or due to allegations they face. Also tucked into the list were two disclosures about officers facing allegations of misconduct involving their respective police unions in Billerica and Burlington. Neither of the allegations — or the officers' departures — were previously made public. As state lawmakers debate police reform legislation, and many Americans place greater scrutiny on officer misconduct, policing experts say thefts like Clark’s can affect a department’s reputation as much as an officer using excessive force or wrongfully arresting a person. Policing relies on public trust, said John Kleinig, a professor emeritus at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice who focuses on police ethics. Any crack in the armor, he says, is bad for all. “Police ... have an enormous amount of power. They’re allowed to shoot people if necessary,” Kleinig said. “And if you're going to give people that kind of power, you really want to know that these are people you can trust through and through.” Thefts like Clark’s aren’t rare. A database of publicly reported arrests of police officers shows at least 250 officers nationally were charged with embezzlement from 2005 to 2015. Just last month, Methuen police officer Mark Whittaker pleaded guilty to stealing from the patrolmen’s union in which he served as treasurer. He was sentenced to three years probation, ordered not to work in law enforcement and paid $82,718 in restitution to the union and an insurance company. And last year, the former president of the Massachusetts State Police union and the group’s former lobbyist were charged in federal court with fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice in what prosecutors allege was a six-year kickback scheme. Those cases were made very public — unlike Clark’s crimes. Lee Adler, a law and labor professor at Cornell University who has defended people in embezzlement cases and represented union firefighters, said it’s unusual that a theft of that size, especially by a police officer, would have remained under the radar. “Eighty thousand dollars is a considerable sum of money,” Adler said. “It’s noteworthy, and it’s surprising, that it wouldn’t make news even in a big metropolitan area like the Greater Boston area.”

A spokesperson for DA Marian Ryan said there was not a specific decision made to not publicize the theft, and that the trial ended as the office was closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spokesperson said she didn't realize the trial had concluded. The city didn't make the theft public either. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville said the police department did not handle the criminal investigation, and the city immediately referred the case to the DA. The city said it would be up to the DA whether to publicize the crime and conviction. Somerville police chief David Fallon didn’t respond to a call seeking comment. The city completed its own internal investigation into Clark on March 31, after the criminal trial, and it’s expected he will be fired. The spokesperson said it’s not the city’s practice to publicize when an employee is disciplined or fired. Other Cases Kept Under Wraps Clark’s theft led to an investigation and criminal charges. But in other cases involving allegations of union impropriety, suspect officers appeared to resign and avoid further investigation. In Billerica, a police officer who was also the acting president of the local chapter of the union resigned from the department in 2018 after allegations of embezzlement from the local chapters of the New England Police Benevolent Association. The DA noted that while they weren’t aware of the exact amount embezzled, the officer later provided a cashier’s check to the union for $36,300. The officer was also, at the time, the subject of an unrelated internal investigation regarding inappropriate and harassing text messages sent to the estranged husband of a woman he was dating. Those internal investigations ended without concrete findings when the officer left the department. There’s “no question” he would have been fired had he not resigned, Billerica police Chief Daniel Rosa told WBUR. Rosa said the Middlesex DA's office was aware of the allegations. The officer was not criminally charged. The union was the victim and “there was not a willing victim in this particular case,” Rosa said. The union's executive director didn't respond to a call or email about the case. The chief declined to say whether he thought the officer should have been charged. “It certainly isn’t a good issue,” said Rosa, who has been chief for nearly 20 years. “Separating him from the department was our number one priority, and that happened.” Six miles down 3A in Burlington, a police officer was investigated by the department in 2019 for alleged theft related to his duties with the local police union, the Burlington Police Patrolmen’s Association. He was placed on paid administrative leave in February 2019, and is no longer working for the department. The findings of the investigation are unclear. Reached by phone, the president of the Burlington Police Patrolmen's Association said he didn't want to talk about the case, and referred WBUR to the police department. The police chief did not respond to a request for comment. Attempts to reach the former officers in Burlington and Billerica weren't successful. These quiet departures are a problem, policing experts said, arguing that in some cases, it allows officers to avoid responsibility for their actions and, sometimes, move on to other departments. Philip Stinson, a former police officer and criminal defense attorney turned criminologist at Bowling Green State University who maintains a database of publicly reported police crime, called such scenarios the “officer shuffle.” Rosa said generally, another department would call Billerica for a reference check before hiring one of his former officers, just as he does with job candidates. But he acknowledged there’s no guarantee that would happen. The main police reform bill in debate at the State House centers in part around the formation of a statewide certification system for officers. Stinson pointed out that, in other states, oftentimes officers who resign avoid any kind of decertification. “Police departments don't like to air their dirty laundry publicly,” he said. “And frankly, once they've convinced an officer to resign or actually involuntarily terminated an officer, it's out of sight, out of mind. They remove the problem officer and they really don't care where they go on to work.” That’s an issue, Stinson said, because the officers, the chiefs and the system all can then escape accountability. Kleinig, the retired police ethics professor, calls it the “blue wall of silence.”

