WBUR News
Support the news
Republican Delegates From Mass. Optimistic About Trump's Prospects In November
Just two out of 41 Republican delegates from Massachusetts made the trip to North Carolina this week to formally nominate Donald Trump for president.
They are Amy Carnevale of Marblehead, a government affairs adviser and Todd Taylor, a Chelsea city councilor. Both are members of the Republican State Committee.
WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes caught up with them via Zoom to discuss the Republican National Convention and the state of the GOP.
This segment aired on August 26, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news