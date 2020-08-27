The NBA season — and the Boston Celtics' title run — could come to a halt again, but not because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of Wednesday's playoff games were postponed after players decided to boycott in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin by police on Sunday.

The Celtics may follow suit, with several key players already suggesting they may not play the first game of their playoff series with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

Kyle Draper cover the Celtics for NBC Sports Boston. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.