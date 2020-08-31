WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Three Primary Races To Watch In Massachusetts07:09
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 31, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Voters in tomorrow’s Massachusetts primary will decide the fate of several hotly contested races, including the fight for a highly-coveted U.S. Senate seat and an open seat in the 4th Congressional District.

To discuss the state of the races ahead of tomorrow’s primary, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes sat down with Jeff Berry, a Tufts political scientist, and WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks.

This segment aired on August 31, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news