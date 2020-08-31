WBUR News
Three Primary Races To Watch In Massachusetts07:09Play
Voters in tomorrow’s Massachusetts primary will decide the fate of several hotly contested races, including the fight for a highly-coveted U.S. Senate seat and an open seat in the 4th Congressional District.
To discuss the state of the races ahead of tomorrow’s primary, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes sat down with Jeff Berry, a Tufts political scientist, and WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks.
This segment aired on August 31, 2020.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
