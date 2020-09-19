WBUR News
Former Boston Judge Speaks On Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Impact
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is known as a trailblazer for gender equality and equal rights, and her death has reverberated around the nation.
Former Boston federal judge and WBUR legal analyst Nancy Gertner knew Justice Ginsburg personally, and spoke with WBUR's Sharon Brody to share her thoughts and memories of a woman she calls "the model of what we wanted to be."
This segment aired on September 19, 2020.
