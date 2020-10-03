President Trump is a patient at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus. He went there Friday afternoon and was given Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral medication.

Before leaving the White House, Trump also received a single dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail, an experimental drug that has been shown to improve symptoms and reduce virus levels in the body during its initial trials.

Doctor Cassandra Pierre, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center, joined WBUR's Sharon Brody to discuss the president's treatment.