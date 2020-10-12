WBUR News
New England Is Experiencing An Earlier — And More Vibrant — Foliage Season
Is it just our imagination, or is the early autumn blush — the reds, the yellows, the oranges of New England's fall foliage — more vibrant than ever, or is it just our imagination?
WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with meteorologist Dave Epstein to talk about the fall conditions.
This segment aired on October 12, 2020.
David Epstein Meteorologist
David Epstein is WBUR's meteorologist.
