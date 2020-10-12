WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

New England Is Experiencing An Earlier — And More Vibrant — Foliage Season02:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 12, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Is it just our imagination, or is the early autumn blush — the reds, the yellows, the oranges of New England's fall foliage — more vibrant than ever, or is it just our imagination?

WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with meteorologist Dave Epstein to talk about the fall conditions.

This segment aired on October 12, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

David Epstein Twitter Meteorologist
David Epstein is WBUR's meteorologist.

More…

Support the news