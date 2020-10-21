WBUR News
N.H. Republicans On Trump And The Upcoming Election07:22Play
With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, WBUR's Morning Edition caught up with a pair of New Hampshire Republicans to discuss civil unrest, the coronavirus and their support for President Trump.
Dan Innis is a hotelier and professor of marketing and hospitality management at the University of New Hampshire. Leah Wolczko is an eighth grade biology teacher in Manchester. They joined host Bob Oakes to discuss.
This segment aired on October 21, 2020.
