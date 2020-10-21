WBUR News WBUR News

N.H. Republicans On Trump And The Upcoming Election
October 21, 2020
With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, WBUR's Morning Edition caught up with a pair of New Hampshire Republicans to discuss civil unrest, the coronavirus and their support for President Trump.

Dan Innis is a hotelier and professor of marketing and hospitality management at the University of New Hampshire. Leah Wolczko is an eighth grade biology teacher in Manchester. They joined host Bob Oakes to discuss.

This segment aired on October 21, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

