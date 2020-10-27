WBUR News
Support the news
Election 2020
Sen. Markey Makes His Case For Reelection
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey is up for reelection this year, and facing a challenge from Republican lawyer Kevin O’Connor. O'Connor says Markey has been in Washington for too many decades and has too little to show for it.
WBUR's Bob Oakes sat down with Markey one last time before Election Day to hear hear him defend his record and make the pitch to Massachusetts voters for six more years in Congress.
This segment aired on October 27, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Support the news