The man vying to oust Democrat Ed Markey from his Senate seat says the incumbent has spent too many decades in Washington and has too little to show for it.

Kevin O’Connor is a longtime Massachusetts lawyer, small business owner and Republican.

Yet despite their political differences, both candidates are environmentalists who agree that human-caused climate change poses an urgent existential threat to our society.

WBUR's Bob Oakes sat down with O’Connor to learn why he thinks he’s better suited than Markey to deliver real climate solutions in Washington.