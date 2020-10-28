WBUR News WBUR News

Sen. Markey's Republican Challenger O'Connor Says He Is Also An Environmentalist05:57
October 28, 2020
The man vying to oust Democrat Ed Markey from his Senate seat says the incumbent has spent too many decades in Washington and has too little to show for it.

Kevin O’Connor is a longtime Massachusetts lawyer, small business owner and Republican.

Yet despite their political differences, both candidates are environmentalists who agree that human-caused climate change poses an urgent existential threat to our society.

WBUR's Bob Oakes sat down with O’Connor to learn why he thinks he’s better suited than Markey to deliver real climate solutions in Washington.

This segment aired on October 28, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

