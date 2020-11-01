WBUR News
Support the news
Election Protection Coalition Leader On Access To Voting For Communities Of Color05:00Play
Civil rights attorney Sophia Hall is one of the leaders of the Massachusetts chapter of the Election Protection coalition, a national nonpartisan group that works year-round to make sure all voters have an equal opportunity to cast their ballots. She says the organization will have more than two thousand voters at polling places in communities across the state.
Hall says she is concerned for voters for whom English is not their first language. She worries some communities will not be providing the necessary translation services and translative materials as required under the Voting Rights Act.
WBUR's Sharon Brody speaks with Hall about access to voting in communities of color.
Resources: For the coalition's help line, dial 1-866-OUR-VOTE. Visit the Election Protection coalition's website here.
This segment aired on November 1, 2020.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
Support the news