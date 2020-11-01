Civil rights attorney Sophia Hall is one of the leaders of the Massachusetts chapter of the Election Protection coalition, a national nonpartisan group that works year-round to make sure all voters have an equal opportunity to cast their ballots. She says the organization will have more than two thousand voters at polling places in communities across the state.

Hall says she is concerned for voters for whom English is not their first language. She worries some communities will not be providing the necessary translation services and translative materials as required under the Voting Rights Act.

WBUR's Sharon Brody speaks with Hall about access to voting in communities of color.

Resources: For the coalition's help line, dial 1-866-OUR-VOTE. Visit the Election Protection coalition's website here.