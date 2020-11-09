WBUR News
After Biden's Victory, Work Begins On Coronavirus, Tense Political Landscape05:20Play
It was a weekend of celebration for supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden in Massachusetts and around the country.
But now the work begins. Biden takes one of the first steps in his transition today when he names members of a coronavirus task force.
For more on that, and the changing political landscape, WBUR's Morning Edition host was joined by reporter Callum Borchers.
This segment aired on November 9, 2020.
