After Biden's Victory, Work Begins On Coronavirus, Tense Political Landscape05:20
November 09, 2020
It was a weekend of celebration for supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden in Massachusetts and around the country.

But now the work begins. Biden takes one of the first steps in his transition today when he names members of a coronavirus task force.

For more on that, and the changing political landscape, WBUR's Morning Edition host was joined by reporter Callum Borchers.

This segment aired on November 9, 2020.

Callum Borchers Twitter Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.

