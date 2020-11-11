WBUR News
New Hampshire Democrats Relieved About Biden Victory, Worried About Most Everything Else
For New Hampshire, the 2020 election results were a mixed bag.
To learn more about how Democratic voters are feeling there now, WBUR's Bob Oakes turned once more to our recurring voter panel:
- Melanie Levesque, a state senator from Brookline, New Hampshire
- Al Cantor, a self-employed consultant to nonprofits
- Eva Castillo, an immigrant advocate from Manchester
This segment aired on November 11, 2020.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
