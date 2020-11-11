WBUR News WBUR News

New Hampshire Democrats Relieved About Biden Victory, Worried About Most Everything Else07:13
November 11, 2020
For New Hampshire, the 2020 election results were a mixed bag.

To learn more about how Democratic voters are feeling there now, WBUR's Bob Oakes turned once more to our recurring voter panel:

  • Melanie Levesque, a state senator from Brookline, New Hampshire
  • Al Cantor, a self-employed consultant to nonprofits
  • Eva Castillo, an immigrant advocate from Manchester

This segment aired on November 11, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

